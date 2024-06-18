The Muslim world is celebrating Eid al-Adha in sorrow due to Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his counterparts around the world on Sunday, the first day of Qurban Bayram.

Erdoğan spoke over the phone with Pakistani Premier Shahbaz Sharif to extend Eid greetings to him and the Pakistani people, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said on X.

Separately, in a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Turkish leader expressed hope of "reaching Eids celebrated in peace and tranquility in the occupied Palestinian territories, where blood and tears prevail."

Erdoğan also conveyed Eid greetings to Sheikh Mohammed and his nation, the directorate said.

In another phone call with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Erdoğan underlined the significance of the "unity of the Islamic world" in these difficult times.

Conveying Eid greetings to the crown prince and his nation, the Turkish president also congratulated Riyadh's decision to host 1,000 family members of Gaza "martyrs" and injured for the pilgrimage.

In a separate phone call with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, President Erdoğan expressed his wish that Eids, among the most special days for the Islamic world, be celebrated in a truly festive manner.

Erdoğan said he hoped that peace, happiness and prosperity would come to the Islamic world, especially to the Palestinian territories.

"Erdoğan also congratulated his Iraqi counterpart and all the people of Iraq" on Eid al-Adha, the directorate said.

Israel has killed more than 37,300 Palestinians in Gaza since last October and has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Very limited amounts of humanitarian aid, fuel, medicines and medical supplies are entering the territory.

Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Islamic holidays celebrated each year. It marks the yearly pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam.

Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy.