President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate talks with the leaders of Somalia, the Republic of Congo, Iraq and Tanzania on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya on Thursday, seeking to deepen cooperation in defense, energy, trade and regional security while advancing Türkiye's climate diplomacy.

During his meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Erdoğan reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in defense and energy, according to a statement from the presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue taking steps to strengthen its partnership with Somalia, emphasizing that the country's peace and stability remained a priority for Ankara.

He also expressed hope for the success of Somalia's national dialogue process, the consolidation of national unity and the establishment of lasting social peace.

In talks with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Erdoğan highlighted progress in bilateral trade and investment, saying both countries were working to unlock further economic potential.

He also underscored the importance of protecting biodiversity, particularly in the Congo Basin, one of the world's most significant tropical rainforest ecosystems.

Erdoğan expressed confidence that Türkiye's "Climate Implementation Bridge" initiative, developed under its COP31 presidency, would contribute to addressing environmental challenges and strengthening international climate cooperation.

Separately, Erdoğan met Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

He welcomed growing trade between the two countries and pledged to pursue further cooperation across multiple sectors based on mutual benefit.

Erdoğan also emphasized that Türkiye aimed to implement climate initiatives addressing Africa's priorities during its COP31 presidency.

During his meeting with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Erdoğan praised the momentum in high-level diplomatic exchanges, saying they had brought renewed dynamism to relations between Ankara and Baghdad.

He highlighted progress on the Development Road Project, a major transportation and trade corridor designed to strengthen Iraq's connections with international markets and establish a new route for East-West commerce.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue expanding cooperation with Iraq across several sectors, particularly energy.

On regional security, he urged Baghdad to maintain and strengthen its support for Ankara's goal of establishing a "terror-free region," stressing that achieving this objective would benefit both countries.

The meetings came as Türkiye hosted world leaders in Antalya for COP31, providing Ankara with an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic and economic partnerships alongside discussions on global climate action.