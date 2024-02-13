President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), diplomatic sources said.

He and Sheikh Mohammed held a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, sources added without elaborating.

Erdoğan is set to later address the summit as a keynote speakewr, which is taking place with the theme of “Shaping Governments of the Future.”

Türkiye, along with India and Qatar, are guests of honor of the summit between Feb. 12 and Feb. 14.

From Dubai, the Turkish president is scheduled to visit Egypt, in his first visit in more than a decade and at a time of normalization of ties between Ankara and Cairo.

Türkiye and the UAE intensified diplomatic efforts to rebuild links and trade and sought to ramp up cooperation in various industries, particularly in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapprochement was marked by intensified bilateral visits, crowned with Erdoğan's trip to Abu Dhabi last July as part of his Gulf tour, including stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.