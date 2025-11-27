Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Pope Leo XIV at the presidential complex on Thursday as the pontiff began his first visit abroad.
Leo XIV and Erdoğan are scheduled to hold talks and a news conference later on Thursday.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
