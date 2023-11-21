President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday at Houari Boumediene Airport in the capital, Algiers.

The two leaders entered their bilateral meeting following an official welcoming ceremony at the Algerian Presidential Palace.

Erdoğan and Tebboune will also head the second Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council, where bilateral relations will be discussed in all aspects and how cooperation can be further deepened. It is also expected that a range of contracts and agreements will be signed between the two countries.

The two will also discuss the ongoing conflict in Gaza and regional and international developments.

In September, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf in Ankara, highlighting expanding relations with North African countries and the wider continent where Türkiye pursues a cooperative, "not exploitative" approach.