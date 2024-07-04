President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Astana, Kazakhstan. The two leaders were in the country to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO). Earlier Thursday, Erdoğan held talks with Mongolia's president and Qatar's emir. He is expected to address a session of the summit later.

Erdoğan also held talks with Aleksandr Lukashenko, president of Belarus, which joined the SCO as a member state on the same day.

Xi joined Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Thursday for a joint statement, calling on the countries to "resist external interference," while Putin claimed "new centers" of political and economic might were on the rise.

"We should join hands to resist external interference, firmly support each other, take care of each other's concerns ... and firmly control the future and destiny of our countries and regional peace and development in our own hands," Xi told the summit.

"It is of vital importance to the world that the SCO be on the right side of history and on the side of fairness and justice," he added.

The SCO was founded in 2001 but has come to prominence in recent years. Alongside China, Russia and Belarus, its full members are India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan.

It is intended to be a platform for cooperation in competition with the West, with a focus on security and economics and Central Asia in particular, and claims to represent 40% of the global population and about 30% of its GDP.

Before Erdoğan visited the summit, the president had contacts with the countries members, including his trip to Russia last September. Last year, he also visited Kazakhstan to attend the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and Uzbekistan to attend the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).