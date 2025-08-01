President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah in Istanbul for a cooperation summit.

The meeting at the Dolmabahçe Palace on the banks of the Bosphorus focused on the political process to restore stability in Libya, as well as migration flows, media reports said.

The summit was expected to address strategic issues of common interest, primarily economic cooperation and development in the Mediterranean region, strengthening partnerships in the energy and oil sectors, as well as the issue of irregular migration and its impact on regional security and stability, according to a statement released by the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

The summit, the statement concludes, "is part of the ongoing coordination between Libya, Türkiye and Italy, aimed at promoting common approaches that serve the interests of the region's peoples and contribute to supporting stability and international cooperation."

In the background of Friday's summit between Meloni, Erdoğan and Dbeibah is the migration issue, all three of which lie on two major routes into the European Union for people fleeing war and poverty.

Libya continues to be the main country of departure, with around 21,000 migrants arriving in Italy, an increase of 80% compared to last year, according to Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

As two NATO allies, Türkiye and Italy function as regional and international bridge-builders in the Mediterranean region while strengthening bilateral ties in recent years, including in trade and defense.

Earlier this year, Italian defense giant Leonardo, one of Europe's largest defense industry companies, and Turkish drone powerhouse Baykar signed a cooperation agreement, highlighting their interest in intensifying defense cooperation.

Diplomatic engagements have increased, with Erdoğan and Meloni holding frequent phone discussions. In the Black Sea and the Middle East, Türkiye’s mediation efforts for the wars in Ukraine and Gaza align with Italy’s priorities for regional stability.

Erdoğan last visited Rome in late April for the fourth intergovernmental summit between the two countries. He and Meloni discussed geopolitical crises, as well as the present and future of Libya. In a joint declaration, the sides had voiced their support for a U.N.-facilitated, Libyan-owned political process aimed at preserving Libya’s unity, security and sovereignty.

Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since a NATO-backed revolt toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers.

The country is currently governed by two rival administrations: the U.N.-recognized GNU led by Dbeibah in Tripoli, which controls the western part of the country, and the government of Osama Hammad, appointed by the parliament, which operates out of Benghazi and governs the eastern region and parts of the south.

Efforts led by the U.N. to hold parliamentary and presidential elections have repeatedly stalled, prolonging the country’s political deadlock and exacerbating the security situation in the oil-rich nation.

Türkiye and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Türkiye’s aid to help the internationally recognized Libyan government push back Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Türkiye supported the U.N.-recognized legitimate government in Tripoli against the eastern-based illegitimate forces led by Haftar, who was backed by Egypt, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia.

Türkiye’s support for the Tripoli government was critical in repelling the Haftar forces’ offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli, and led to a period of stability that resulted in the formation of a unity government.