President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a closed-door meeting to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar accompanied Erdoğan during the meeting.

Before Merkel, Erdoğan met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Turkish leader is set to meet with numerous other world leaders besides Merkel, Macron and Johnson during the summit, including U.S. President Joe Biden.