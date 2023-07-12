President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a rare in-person meeting on Wednesday as the archrivals seek to build on a rapprochement forged after this year's deadly earthquakes in Türkiye.

Erdoğan and Mitsotakis shook hands ahead of a meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"I hope and look forward to building on this positive climate and making some important steps of progress," Mitsotakis said to reporters a day earlier. "As I have said many times, we are not condemned to live in a constant climate of tension with Türkiye."

The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long feuded over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in disputed parts of the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

"We obviously have significant differences," said Mitsotakis.

"But we can agree ... on a roadmap so that we can resolve our most important geopolitical difference, the delimitation of maritime zones, namely exclusive economic zones and the continental shelf in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean."

Erdoğan had hosted a March 2022 meeting with Mitsotakis in Istanbul, but the relationship rapidly soured in the following months.

Erdoğan accused Greece of arming Aegean islands meant to remain demilitarized, whose status was settled in postwar treaties, and warned that Türkiye's armed forces could "come overnight" and "do what is necessary."

At their last encounter in Prague in October, the pair had a verbal spat when Erdoğan reportedly said Athens was raising tension in the region with provocative actions.

Erdoğan at the time claimed that Mitsotakis had stormed out of the official dinner of an informal European summit.

But the rhetoric was toned down in February when Greece sent aid and rescue teams in the immediate wake of a massive earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

Greece's then-foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was also the first European minister to visit Türkiye after the quake.

What is known in the two nations as "earthquake diplomacy" also came into play in 1999 when two deadly quakes struck Türkiye and Greece within a month of each other.

It brought about a thaw in relations just three years after the NATO allies had nearly gone to war over an uninhabited islet in the Aegean Sea.