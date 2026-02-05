Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Feb. 11 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced Thursday.

The sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council will be held in Ankara under the chairmanship of Erdoğan and Mitsotakis, with the participation of relevant ministers from both countries, Duran said on X.

The council is expected to review Türkiye-Greece relations in all their dimensions and discuss ways to advance cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The visit comes amid ongoing tensions between Ankara and Athens over maritime disputes in the Aegean Sea, including disagreements over territorial waters, continental shelves and maritime jurisdiction areas. Türkiye has repeatedly rejected Greek statements and unilateral moves related to extending territorial waters in the Aegean, saying such actions violate international law and disregard existing disputes.

In addition to bilateral relations, the talks are expected to include an exchange of views on regional and global developments, according to the statement.

The signing of several documents aimed at strengthening bilateral relations is also expected to be on the agenda during the visit.