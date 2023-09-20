President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged to maintain the positive atmosphere regarding bilateral relations on the sidelines of the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

Both leaders expressed determination to keep the ongoing positive atmosphere between Greece and Türkiye, sources said.

The meeting was held closed to the press.

Erdoğan addressed the UNGA on Tuesday, highlighting various global issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Karabakh conflict, the Cyprus issue, anti-Muslim hatred and more.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, on Tuesday to discuss the meeting between the Turkish and Greek leaders.

Türkiye and Greece, two neighboring countries, have had a history of strained relations for decades, with persistent issues despite improvements observed in 2021.

Türkiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, has expressed its objections to Greece's actions in the region in recent years, including the arming of islands near Turkish shores, which are demilitarized under treaty obligations. Ankara has argued that such actions undermine its sincere efforts to promote peace.