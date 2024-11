President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli for a meeting at the Presidential Complex on Thursday.

The closed-door meeting lasted for an hour, sources said.

It comes amid a push for "thaw" between political parties, as well as increasing debate over the end of PKK terrorism in Türkiye, following a historic call from Bahçeli to the terrorist group's jailed leader.

Erdoğan and Bahçeli are partners under their People's Alliance bloc.