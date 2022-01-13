President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered condolences to his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog via a phone call after latter's mother passed away late Thursday.

"The president extended his condolences to Herzog over his mother's passing," a statement from the presidency said.

"Knowing very well that mothers’ place can never be fulfilled, I wholeheartedly share your sorrow and offer sincere condolences on behalf of my Nation and myself," Erdoğan told his Israeli counterpart.

"I wish Your Excellency and your grieving family, patience and steadiness.”

Mother of Isaac Herzog and widow of Israel’s sixth President, Chaim Herzog, Aura Herzog passed away on Sunday at the age of 97.

The former First Lady has been laid to rest while Israeli President Herzog delivered the eulogy.

“I stand here first of all as a son grieving his mother," he said.

"This situation, in which one’s personal pain is intermingled with a public dimension, is not simple, even though it has been part of life for us for several generations. I am sure that I speak for my brothers and sister – Joel, Michael, and Ronit – and all members of the family when I say that her whole life, our mother, Aura, knew how to withstand this complexity and contend with it wisely, and it is from her that we draw our strength and inspiration," the grieving president added.

"My dear, beloved mother, now we are laying you to eternal rest."