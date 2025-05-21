President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) leaders' summit in Budapest.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Carmelite Monastery.

Erdoğan arrived in Budapest on Wednesday to attend the informal summit.

President Erdoğan was accompanied on the visit by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

Türkiye is a full member of OTS, along with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Observer status is held by Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.