President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday in a phone call, discussing the peace agreement signed with Azerbaijan.

Erdoğan congratulated Pashinyan on the agreement, stating that it constitutes a vital step toward regional peace.

On Friday, the leaders of the two countries signed a joint declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House, alongside U.S. President Donald Trump.

The agreement aims to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes and normalize relations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a series of cross-border wars since the late 1980s, including since 2020, when Azerbaijan liberated its territory of Karabakh.