President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed their determination to normalize Türkiye-Armenia relations without any preconditions on Tuesday.

In a phone call, the two leaders reiterated political will to normalize bilateral ties, the Communications Directorate said in a statement.

They confirmed the issues the two countries reached a settlement on, as they highlighted the importance of maintaining talks between the special representatives of the two neighboring countries.

They also welcomed the dialogue between senior officials of both countries.

In their phone call, Erdoğan and Pashinyan exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha (Qurban Bayram) holiday and Vardavar (Feast of the Transfiguration).

Erdoğan also extended his condolences to Pashinyan over the recent flood disaster, which killed scores of people in northern Armenia.

Ankara has been mending ties with several regional countries and has emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation, within this scope steps were also taken with Armenia, particularly following the Karabakh war between Baku and Yerevan.

Since then, both Russia and Azerbaijan have voiced support for closer ties between Türkiye and Armenia, which is seen within the sphere of regional normalization.

The land border between the two neighbors has been closed since 1993, in the wake of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It was briefly opened in February 2023 to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye's southeast.

Türkiye and Armenia restored diplomatic contacts in 2021 after they were suspended for years.

In January 2022, special envoys from Ankara and Yerevan began talks to fully restore ties "without preconditions."