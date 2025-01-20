President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he plans to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine War with the incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and take necessary steps.

Speaking in a joint news conference with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Erdoğan said Trump had previously expressed his intentions to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"We will address this in my discussions with Mr. Trump and take steps accordingly," the president said, as he noted that it is important for them to maintain the same level of friendship they had in the first term.

Erdoğan also said international restrictions on Syria must be lifted to launch reconstruction efforts.