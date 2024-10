President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s interest in BRICS as he addressed the summit of the bloc in Kazan, Tatarstan on Thursday. “We are determined to continue dialogue with BRICS,” he said.

Erdoğan also touched upon Palestine-Israel conflict in his speech and noted that Türkiye, in the framework of United Nations, was looking to stop arms exports to Israel. He called BRICS members to support this initiative.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...