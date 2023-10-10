President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Palestinian-Israeli tensions over the phone, shortly after the Turkish president held a phone call with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed measures to prevent the spread of tensions, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.

They also touched upon which initiatives can be taken to meet humanitarian needs in the region, as the Turkish president old Putin that targeting civilian settlements is worrying and Türkiye does not welcome such move.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdoğan harshly criticized Israel for targeting civilian settlements, hospitals and houses of worship in the blockaded Gaza Strip.