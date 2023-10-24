President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. Presidency’s Communications Directorate said in a statement that two leaders discussed the Palestine-Israel conflict as well as the arising humanitarian crisis.

Erdoğan highlighted the “deepening” violence targeting Palestinian territories, and the “civilian deaths increasing by the minute.” The Directorate’s statement said that Erdoğan also pointed out that the “silence” of the West brought the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to a level that is not “preventable.” He also stressed that Türkiye would exert every effort to restore calm in the region.

On Monday, Putin called for "unhindered access" for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza in a telephone call with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Kremlin said.

Türkiye is among the staunch defenders of Palestinian rights and repeatedly calls for a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict. Under the leadership of Erdoğan, the country pioneered efforts for a peaceful solution to the conflict while denouncing Israel's brutal airstrikes and blockade of Gaza that deprived thousands of food and other necessities. At the same time, Ankara continues sending humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian city. Protests have erupted across Türkiye against Israel's attacks in Gaza, especially after an attack at a hospital that killed hundreds of civilians. Erdoğan is expected to attend a rally for solidarity with Palestinians organized by his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Saturday.