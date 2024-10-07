President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin discussed Türkiye-Russia relations and global and regional developments in a phone call on Monday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

"Pointing out that strengthening and enhancement of Turkish-Russian relations is pleasing, President Erdoğan expressed that high-level political dialogue will persist," the directorate said in a statement.

President Erdoğan also told Putin that they would continue to discuss regional and global developments in detail on various occasions in the near future.

Erdoğan also congratulated President Putin on his birthday.

Always emphasizing regional stability and neighborly relations, Türkiye is among a few countries that have maintained good ties with Russia and Ukraine during the conflict between the two countries.

It has positioned itself as an intermediary in the Russia-Ukraine war. It brokered a grain deal under the shadow of conflict and hosted prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and offers to act as a mediator for finding a permanent solution.