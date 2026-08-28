President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Bishkek on Sept. 1 for talks expected to focus on the war in Ukraine, the Black Sea and expanding bilateral economic ties, a Kremlin aide said Friday.

Yury Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, said the meeting would take place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in the Kyrgyz capital.

“There are many issues to discuss. Of course, these include the situation in the Black Sea and the Ukraine issue in general,” Ushakov told reporters.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss ways to further develop trade and economic cooperation between Türkiye and Russia, he added.

Ushakov said Putin had nine bilateral meetings planned around the summit, noting that major international gatherings provided an opportunity for direct talks between world leaders.

Putin is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Aug. 31 and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sept. 1.

His summit diplomacy is also expected to include meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Mongolia.