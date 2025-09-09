President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed Israel’s strike on a Hamas negotiating delegation in Doha and possible joint steps in response to it, with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Tuesday.

During the call, Erdoğan condemned the Israeli attack, which he said was aimed at deepening conflict, tension and instability in the region while openly violating the sovereignty of Qatar, a close friend and ally of Türkiye.

The president offered condolences for those killed in what Ankara described as a heinous assault, stressing that Türkiye would stand by the Qatari state and people with all its means.

Both leaders agreed to continue working together to stop what Erdoğan called the ongoing massacre in Gaza, where Israel’s brutal campaign has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated civilian life since October 2023.

Türkiye has consistently voiced solidarity with Palestine and Qatar, underscoring that Israel’s aggression represents state terrorism and expansionism, and calling for urgent international action to halt Tel Aviv’s violations of international law.