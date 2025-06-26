President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

Erdoğan informed Al Thani that he held talks with counterparts at the NATO summit regarding the military escalation between Iran and Israel.

The leaders also reviewed the state of Türkiye-Qatar relations and ongoing diplomatic efforts amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others. The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.