President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed Türkiye-Iran relations and ongoing regional developments in a phone call on Sunday.

The two leaders discussed Israel's ongoing attacks against Palestinians in Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe in the blockaded enclave.

Both Türkiye and Iran have raised their voice against Israel’s monthslong bombardment on civilians in Gaza since the first phases of the conflict and urged the international community to act. Both have also not shied away from strongly criticizing the West for emboldening Israel in its attacks. Frequent contact and coordination existed on the levels of the president as well as the foreign minister during this process.

Israel continues its brutal onslaught on Gaza despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an "immediate cease-fire."