President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to lasting stability in Libya, pledging continued support toward that goal.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Libyan Presidential Council President Mohamed Menfi at the Turkish House in New York, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

​​​​​​​Meeting on the sidelines of the current U.N. General Assembly, Erdoğan also said they will continue to step up efforts to protect Türkiye and Libya's rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Türkiye is a key actor in the region and seeks to expand its clout in Libya. Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın has recently paid a visit to the country, while Ankara also reached out to east-based Khalifa Haftar for more cooperation, marking a shift in its Libya policy.

Türkiye seeks the approval of the Tobruk-based parliament, aligned with Haftar, for a 2019 maritime delimitation deal with the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli.