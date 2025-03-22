President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Presidential Council Chairperson Zeljka Cvijanovic in Istanbul, the Turkish Presidency said Saturday.

The meeting, held at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, was closed to the press.

Türkiye and Bosnia-Herzegovina often tout deep-rooted history, tradition and culture that bind them together. Bosnia-Herzegovina sent rescuers and donated aid during the deadly 2023 February earthquakes, while its presidential council was among the first state officials to visit Türkiye for solidarity.

The Balkans, in general, are a priority for Türkiye not only from the political, economic and geographical perspectives but also due to its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

In recent years, the Balkans region has become an attractive market for Turkish investors with its qualified workforce, business-friendly investment environment and tax and financial incentives.

The region is often described as Türkiye's gateway to the EU, thanks to its geographical location.