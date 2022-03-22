President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the capital Ankara to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, particularly the war in Ukraine.

Rutte was welcomed with an official ceremony followed by face-to-face talks with Erdoğan.

"During the meetings to be held within the scope of the visit, the relations between Turkey and the Netherlands will be reviewed in all its dimensions. The steps that can be taken to further the cooperation will be evaluated. In addition to bilateral relations, an exchange of views on current regional and international issues, especially Ukraine, is planned," a statement from Ankara said ahead of the visit.

Rutte spoke after a Cabinet meeting on Friday and said Turkey is very important for the defense of NATO's eastern flank amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

In his speech, Rutte underlined the importance of NATO member countries continuing to have intense discussions with each other and said, "Turkey is very important for the defense of its eastern flank."

Stating that Germany is one of the few European countries that have close contact with Turkey, Rutte noted that more countries should adopt this approach.

Rutte emphasized that Turkey is one of the few countries in contact with both Moscow and Kyiv in the Russia-Ukraine war; therefore, he spoke with Erdoğan about visiting Ankara in a recent telephone call.

Also pointing to the tensions between Turkey and the Netherlands in recent years, Rutte said, "Personal relations have always remained good."

In 2018, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said it had formally withdrawn its ambassador to Turkey, who has been physically barred from the country for almost a year, over a dispute that began in March 2017.

The relations between Turkey and the Netherlands were sharply undermined after Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was barred from entering the country, and former Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya was barred from entering the Turkish Consulate in Rotterdam after arriving from Germany and being deported after a confrontation with the Dutch police.

The incident occurred shortly before the Dutch general elections on March 15, 2017, and the Turkish constitutional reform and presidential system referendum on April 16 the same year.

Turkey withdrew its ambassador to The Hague after the incident, while Dutch Ambassador Cornelis Van Rij, who was recalled to the Netherlands for consultations after Ankara asked him not to return for a while, was not allowed back into Turkey. The Dutch Foreign Ministry finally withdrew the envoy in February.

On July 20, 2018, Turkey and the Netherlands decided to normalize bilateral relations and have restored full formal diplomatic ties.