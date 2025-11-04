President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received the newly appointed ambassadors of Lebanon, Ghana, Palestine, Guinea and Japan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
During the ceremonies, the ambassadors presented their letters of credence to President Erdoğan.
Lebanon’s Ambassador Mounir N. Anouti, Ghana’s Ambassador Sheikh Abdul Nasiru-Deen, Palestine’s Ambassador Nasri Khalil Salim Abujaish, Guinea’s Ambassador Abdoulaye Fofana and Japan’s Ambassador Masami Tamura each formally assumed their duties in Türkiye following the credential presentations.
The meetings reaffirmed diplomatic ties between Türkiye and the respective nations, with the new envoys expected to further enhance cooperation across various fields.