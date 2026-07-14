President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, chief of defense forces, at the Ankara Airport on Tuesday. Erdoğan was about to leave for Qatar on an official visit, while Munir is on a two-day official visit to Türkiye that began on Monday.

The meeting was closed to the press and was also attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Turkish Chief of General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) director Ibrahim Kalın. Munir has held a separate meeting with Bayraktaroğlu on Monday.

Munir raised his profile in recent months as he played a key role in Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for mediation between the U.S. and Iran.

Türkiye-Pakistan relations reached to new highs under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was also in Türkiye earlier this month.

Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy close and friendly ties, which in recent years have further expanded to also include a new grouping – the Regional Four (R-4), a diplomatic partnership – also involving Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Defense cooperation stands out as one of the strongest pillars of relations between the duo.