President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed regional developments and Turkey-Libya bilateral relations with Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of Libya's U.N.-recognized government, in Istanbul a statement by the Communications Directorate said Sunday.

Erdoğan reiterated Turkey’s determination to stand in solidarity with Libya and enhance relations with the Government of National Accord (GNA), the only legitimate government in the country, as he said Turkey is ready to provide all types of support to ensure stability and prosperity in the country.

The closed-door meeting, which started at 7.00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) at the Vahdettin Mansion, lasted nearly an hour.

Later, the two sides' delegations also met for an hour and 30 minutes.

The meeting was also attended on the Turkish side by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Interior Ministry Süleyman Soylu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın.

Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taha Siala, Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, Defense Minister Salah Al-Namroush, Finance Minister Faraj Abumtari and other officials also attended the meeting.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement. But, efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to renegade general Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

Diplomatic efforts have been underway in recent weeks to resolve the Libyan conflict following victories made by the Libyan Army against the militias of Haftar.