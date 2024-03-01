President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed regional and global developments with Bosnia's Republic of Srpska President Milorad Dodik, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Friday.

The conversation took place as they met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

President Erdoğan said Türkiye attaches great importance to the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political unity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and believes that the only solution to all problems is dialogue.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, the president’s chief adviser, also attended the meeting.