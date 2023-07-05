Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed Türkiye-Netherlands bilateral ties and regional developments in a phone call with Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday.

Erdoğan noted that he believes relations between the two countries will be "crowned" next year, as they will mark the centenary of the “Treaty of Friendship,” which was the first deal signed between Türkiye and the Netherlands.

The two leaders also touched upon the NATO membership bid of Sweden.

Erdoğan told Rutte that Sweden has taken the correct steps in making legislative amendments but the fact that it allows PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist group sympathizers freely organize demonstrations invalidates their efforts.

He also said attacks against the Quran in Sweden cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of thought.

"This is clearly a crime of expression," he told Rutte.

The two leaders also agreed that the Russia-Ukraine War would be one of the most important topics on agenda in the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.