The Turkish president and Saudi crown prince on Wednesday discussed the new era of cooperation in bilateral ties, including political, economic, military, security, and cultural relations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara.

According to a joint declaration, the leaders emphasized the countries' determination to start a new era of comprehensive cooperation in many areas.

Ankara and Riyadh decided to deepen consultation and cooperation on the regional issues to strengthen stability and peace, it said.

The two leaders vowed to develop and maintain cooperation on the basis of the "historical brotherhood" of the two nations for the future of the region.

Also, they highlighted the importance of increasing the number of flights, easing bilateral trade, exploring investment opportunities and transforming them into concrete partnerships.

Saudi Arabia expressed gratitude for Turkey's support for Riyadh's candidacy to host EXPO 2030, according to the Turkish-Saudi joint declaration.

In late April, Erdoğan paid a two-day working visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at boosting the bilateral ties.

During his visit, Erdoğan met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as the crown prince, and discussed various international, regional, and bilateral issues.

On his way back to Turkey following his visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan had said Ankara and Riyadh are determined to continue efforts for the common interests and stability of the region.

While negotiating with Egypt, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations, Erdoğan described these efforts as a "new era" for a process of making friends and not enemies.