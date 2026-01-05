President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Sunday evening, Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate announced.

Erdoğan and MBS discussed regional and global issues. The call focused on Somalia and Yemen and Erdoğan underlined the need to preserve territorial integrity of both countries for regional stability. He also conveyed Türkiye’s desire to bring sides together in Yemen.

Yemen has seen an unprecedented escalation since Tuesday after forces of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which advocates southern secession, took control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in early December. The two provinces account for nearly half of Yemen's territory and share borders with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has accused the United Arab Emirates of "pushing STC forces to carry out military operations" along the kingdom's southern border in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra. Abu Dhabi denied the accusation.

The STC says successive Yemeni governments have marginalized southern regions politically and economically and calls for secession. Yemeni authorities reject the claim and reaffirm their commitment to the country's unity.

Erdoğan also told the crown prince that Türkiye was working to ensure lasting cease-fire in Gaza and rebuilding of the Palestinian enclave, highlighting worsening situation as winter sets in.

He also said Ankara aims to enhance cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia by taking additional steps in the days to come.