Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said his country opposes any Israeli presence in Somaliland, warning that recognition of the breakaway region by Israel could export regional conflicts to the Horn of Africa.

"We have never attacked Israel. We never have created problem to Israel. We don't want Israel to come to us and bring their problem to us,” Mohamud told Turkish national broadcaster TRT World in an exclusive interview.

He described the move as a "very sad situation,” urging respec for international law.

Mohamud said Israel’s recent actions are not "compatible or convenient” with international law, pointing to Gaza and a long history of conflict in the Middle East.

"It's very sad that now that has been transferred to Somalia,” he lamented.

Mohamud said Mogadishu engaged the international community, including the U.N., African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, East African Community, Arab League, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which collectively stood with Somalia and publicly affirmed their support for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said Somalia’s northern regions have long faced secessionist and separatist challenges, but the government has always sought to resolve differences peacefully.

"The Somali government has never tried to force or to fight, or even to use the diplomatic muscle against these people,” he added.

Mohamud said Türkiye has tried to mediate between Somaliland and Somalia, holding meetings in 2015 and maintaining a representative in Hargeisa to continue the dialogue.

Ankara has traditionally stood with Somalia, Mohamud said, consistently supporting its unity and sovereignty during times of challenge.

Türkiye has a tradition of "always” standing with people who have been subjected to injustice, he added.

Mohamud said that Somalia retains the backing of the international community despite Israel’s illegal recognition of Somaliland.

The Somali leader said the issue is critical given Israel’s recent actions in the Middle East, not only in Palestine but also in Syria and Lebanon, raising concerns about its involvement in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Horn of Africa, which he called a "very volatile region,” with Somalia already fighting Daesh and al-Shabaab terrorists.

He said an Israeli presence could trigger a conflict relapse in parts of Somalia and across neighboring countries around the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Gulf, noting that Yemen’s Houthis and Iran also have hostile relations with Israel.

"If Israel makes a proxy territory to attack the interests of other people, then those people will also attack back in Somaliland and Somalia, which is not going to be very good experience,” Mohamud warned.

He said establishing a military base in Somaliland and forcibly relocating Palestinians would escalate the conflict, a move the Somali government and people have categorically rejected.

Earlier, Mohamud told Qatari news network Al Jazeera that Somaliland has agreed to resettle Palestinians, host an Israeli military base, and join the Abraham Accords in return for recognition by Israel, citing intelligence reports.