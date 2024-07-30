President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz’s scandalous social media post threatening him, as he said he would not be intimidated by such threats.

“We are members of a nation whose national anthem begins with “Fear not..” Disrespectful messages of clowns behind their keyboards will not daunt us. They cannot stop Tayyip Erdoğan from raising the voice of truth,” he said in an address to members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Tuesday.

The president said no matter how ugly Israel gets, they will not be able to stop him from screaming the truth.

Erdoğan said on Sunday that Türkiye might intervene in Israel to stop the killings. Katz’s post said Erdoğan followed in the footsteps of Saddam and should remember what happened in Iraq.

In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reminded Katz of the fate of Adolf Hitler, “a perpetrator of genocide.” “Netanyahu, another perpetrator of genocide, will have the same fate. Those trying to destroy Palestinians will be held accountable just like the genocidal Nazis did. Humanity will stand with Palestinians. You cannot destroy Palestinians.”

Noting that Israel’s barbarities in Gaza have turned the blockaded enclave into the world’s largest extermination camp, Erdoğan said Western leaders and institutions responsible for ensuring international safety have merely been watching the atrocities for the past 300 days.

He warned that the lawless Israeli state does not only threaten Palestine and Lebanon, but humanity as a whole.

“Israel is the only country in the region that seeks to ensure its security through aggression, massacres and land grabs, acting like a terrorist organization,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan to speak to Pope about Olympics disaster

Erdoğan also criticized the “immoral” scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

"The disgraceful scenes in Paris offended not only the Catholic world, not only the Christian world, but also us as much as them," he said.

He warned that the immorality displayed at the opening ceremony highlights the scale of the threats facing humanity.

He noted that he will soon call Pope Francis to discuss the issue.

He criticized the Olympic organizers in France for becoming a tool of LGBT-Q propaganda, which he said targets human nature, spoils families and threatens the future of the next generations.

“The fact that they display LGBT-Q propaganda as a freedom but cannot tolerate athletes wearing the Muslim headscarf is a clear indication of what freedom means for them,” he said.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics came under fire for LGBT-Q propaganda, including a drag queen parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” painting, which features Jesus Christ and his apostles.