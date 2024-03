President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reached out to Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic in a phone call to congratulate his new age, the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications said Tuesday.

Vucic, president of Serbia since 2017 and reelected with his party last December, turned 54. He was among dozens of world leaders who congratulated Erdoğan, who turned 70 on Feb. 28.

Türkiye and Serbia enjoy strong bilateral relations and continue to improve with new challenges and opportunities.