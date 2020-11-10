President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday sent a message of thanks to the U.S. President Donald Trump who is expected to hand over the White House to the President-elect Joe Biden.
"No matter the results of the U.S. elections, I'd like to thank you for your sincere efforts to develop Turkey-U.S. ties in your term," he said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
