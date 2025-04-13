In a pivotal meeting at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syria's Interim President Ahmed Sharaa emphasized the importance of peace and stability in Syria, expressing a shared commitment to preventing any resurgence of chaos in the war-torn nation.

President Erdoğan welcomed the opportunity to work toward a future in which Syria experiences years of stability, prosperity, and peace.

Held at the NEST Congress Center in Belek, this year’s forum, with Anadolu Agency (AA) as its "Global Media Partner," provided an international platform for key diplomatic discussions.

Sharaa engaged in several high-level meetings during the event, including talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani.

He was also accompanied by Syria's Foreign Minister Hasan Esad Shaybani during his discussions with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two leaders also discussed broader regional and global issues, with Erdoğan reaffirming Türkiye’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to lift international sanctions on Syria.

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of revitalizing economic and trade relations, noting that this was vital not just for Syria’s recovery but also for the region’s broader stability.

Erdoğan's message was clear: Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s efforts to regain stability, and the countries will work together to increase cooperation across various sectors.

Despite the formal discussions, Sharaa and Shaybani attracted significant media attention, further underscoring Syria’s central role in regional diplomacy.

Sharaa’s engagement at the forum, alongside Erdoğan's strong endorsement of Syria’s recovery, highlighted the ongoing commitment to regional peace amid the complex dynamics in the Middle East.

"Erdoğan and Sharaa meet at Antalya Diplomacy Forum, emphasizing Syria’s path to stability, economic collaboration, and regional peace."