Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif landed in Istanbul on Sunday, greeted by Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense, signaling the start of a pivotal high-level visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation amid a complex regional landscape.

Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan convened at the historic Dolmabahçe Palace for talks centered on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun highlighted that the meeting would comprehensively review progress under the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, last convened during Erdoğan’s February visit to Islamabad.

The leaders discussed enhancing cooperation across key sectors such as energy, transportation, and defense, with Erdoğan emphasizing shared ambitions to reach a $5 billion trade volume.

The fight against terrorism also featured prominently, with Erdoğan underscoring the mutual benefits of boosting collaboration in intelligence sharing, training, and technological support.

“We will continue to take steps to advance Türkiye-Pakistan relations and achieve our trade target,” Erdoğan said.

He also stressed the urgency of operationalizing the Istanbul-Tbilisi-Islamabad railway corridor and praised Pakistan’s principled stance on Palestine.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to expedite humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Accompanying Erdoğan were senior officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın, and others, underscoring the visit’s significance.

Sharif’s trip marks the first leg of a four-nation tour encompassing Azerbaijan, Iran, and Tajikistan.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced that Sharif will engage in wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional, and international issues with leaders from these countries.

This visit unfolds against the backdrop of heightened Pakistan-India tensions, which narrowly skirted full-scale conflict before a cease-fire was agreed upon.

Türkiye’s close relations with both South Asian neighbors position Erdoğan as a potential mediator, a role he expressed willingness to embrace, stating, “If requested, we will do our part. We want peace; no tension between the two neighbors.”