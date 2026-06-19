President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday, with the two leaders discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement from Türkiye's Presidency.

During the meeting, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation between Türkiye and Singapore, highlighting the strong potential for expanding ties across multiple sectors.

The president said Ankara would continue efforts to strengthen relations with Singapore in areas of mutual interest, underscoring the value of closer collaboration between the two countries.

The talks also covered regional and international issues, reflecting the growing importance of dialogue and cooperation amid ongoing global challenges.

Türkiye and Singapore have maintained steadily developing relations in recent years, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, defense, technology and education. The meeting reaffirmed both countries' commitment to further enhancing bilateral engagement and exploring new avenues for partnership.

The ceremony took place at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office, where Wong arrived as part of his visit to Türkiye.

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan and Wong held bilateral and delegation-level meetings.

Among those attending the talks were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief Adviser to the President on Security and Foreign Policy Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and Bilal Erdoğan, head of the board of trustees of the Ilim Yayma Foundation.