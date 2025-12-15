President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday reiterated his criticism of international institutions for remaining largely passive in the face of widespread human rights violations, saying their failure to act has allowed civilian suffering to persist in Gaza as well as in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Somalia.

“Israel’s war crimes and acts of genocide committed recklessly in Gaza for two years, in full view of the entire world, are the clearest evidence of this,” Erdoğan told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

He said global institutions have remained largely passive not only over Gaza but also in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Somalia, allowing prolonged conflicts to devastate civilian populations.

“International organizations have failed to prevent these violations and have chosen to watch instead of solving problems,” Erdoğan said.

The president noted that Türkiye has pursued a peace- and justice-oriented approach in regions scarred by bloodshed and tears, arguing that Ankara’s stance reflects a principled commitment to human rights, dignity and international law.

He added that Türkiye will continue to raise its voice against injustice and work to strengthen unity, stability and humanitarian responsibility both at home and abroad.