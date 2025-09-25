U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a respected leader who plays a crucial role in resolving regional and global crises, underscoring Ankara’s importance as a NATO ally.

Calling Erdoğan a “tough” figure with “clear ideas” who “is doing great work,” Trump highlighted the Turkish president’s role in Syria. “Erdoğan solved the problem in Syria. This is a big victory for Türkiye, and I wanted him to take credit for it,” Trump said, adding that Erdoğan was responsible for the success in efforts to oust Syria’s dictator, Bashar Assad.

He noted that Erdoğan was one of the people behind his decision to lift "very strong" U.S. sanctions on Syria.

"I took sanctions off in order to let them breathe, because those sanctions were very strong, but I think we should have a major announcement today," Trump said in response to a question on Syria.

Trump also said Erdoğan commands respect from both Russian and Ukrainian leaders, stressing that he too holds deep respect for his Turkish counterpart. “Erdoğan is a respected leader by both Russian and Ukrainian leaders. I also respect him,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The two leaders met at the White House to discuss a wide range of issues, from regional crises to defense cooperation. Trump said he would consider lifting U.S. sanctions on Türkiye’s defense sector, imposed over Ankara’s purchase of Russian missiles.

“Could be very soon. If we have a good meeting, almost immediately,” Trump said, hinting at a possible thaw in defense ties.

Trump suggested the U.S. could lift sanctions and allow Türkiye to buy U.S. F-35 jets, but said he wanted Ankara to stop purchases of Russian oil. Türkiye, Hungary and Slovakia are the main European purchasers of Russian oil and Trump is pressing for them to stop.

Trump also noted that discussions with Erdoğan would cover Ankara’s procurement of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets as well as tariffs. “They’re in great shape,” Trump said of the talks.

Asked whether he was willing to make a deal to sell F-35s to Türkiye, Trump told reporters: "I think he'll be successful in buying the things that he wants to buy."

He said they would discuss the issue in their Oval Office talks, followed by lunch.

Erdoğan, sitting alongside Trump in the Oval Office, voiced optimism for closer cooperation. “I believe that together, hand in hand, Türkiye and the U.S. will overcome issues in the region,” he said, adding that he would also raise the issue of Halkbank during the talks.

The meeting underscored Trump’s consistent praise of Erdoğan, who has emerged as a pivotal figure in regional diplomacy while Türkiye continues to play a key role in addressing conflicts and balancing ties across the region.

Trump formally welcomed Erdoğan at the White House for groundbreaking Türkiye-U.S. discussions on Thursday.

The two leaders met at the White House for the first time after six years.

While points of friction remain, both leaders have signaled they want to frame the meeting as an opportunity to rebuild trust and advance mutual interests. “Thanks to my long-standing friendship with Trump, we developed a mutual will to resolve certain issues on our agenda,” Erdoğan told a Turkish-American gathering in New York on Monday.

For Washington, the overriding priority is to secure NATO ally Türkiye’s cooperation while limiting Russian influence. Trump has repeatedly underlined the value of Ankara as a partner rather than a rival. For Ankara, one of the most pressing issues is the future of its air force. Türkiye was removed from the F-35 fighter jet program after its 2019 purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, triggering U.S. sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Erdoğan is expected to press Trump to end U.S. reliance on the YPG as a proxy force against Daesh in northern Syria, arguing that the policy has reached its limits. Turkish officials say they will present Washington with alternative counterterrorism plans while reiterating their goal of eliminating PKK-linked groups along Türkiye’s borders.

Ankara’s harsh criticism of Israeli military operations in Gaza since October 2023 has unsettled policymakers in Washington, many of whom remain committed to Trump’s earlier policies, including recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

But Erdoğan has made Gaza central to his international agenda. At the U.N., he called for a permanent cease-fire, humanitarian corridors and recognition of a Palestinian state. “It is time to end oppression in Palestine,” he said, linking any possible normalization of ties with Israel to progress on a two-state solution.

Trump is expected to tread carefully, balancing close ties with Israel against growing international opposition to its Gaza policy. Some observers believe the White House meeting could even test the waters for indirect dialogue between Ankara and Tel Aviv.