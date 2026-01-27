President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told U.S. President Donald Trump that Türkiye wants to expand cooperation with Washington, stressing the need for full implementation of the Syria cease-fire and urging stronger support for efforts to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.

In a phone call focusing on security, regional stability and humanitarian priorities, Erdoğan told Trump that Türkiye remains committed to taking steps to strengthen cooperation with the United States, saying advancing ties in all areas is in the mutual interest of both countries.

He called for continued Türkiye-U.S. coordination, particularly on Syria. He underscored the importance Türkiye places on the full implementation of the cease-fire and integration agreement there, noting that Ankara is monitoring the process closely with both the U.S. and Syrian counterparts.

The president also highlighted the work of the Gaza Board of Peace, expressing hope that the body will help deliver meaningful progress. Erdoğan stressed that ending the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and launching reconstruction efforts are essential steps toward enabling lasting regional peace.

Earlier in January, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace alongside the approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the enclave.

The creation of the board coincided with the launch of phase two of a cease-fire agreement, which halted Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

The initiative is part of a 20-point plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and adopted by the U.N. Security Council under Resolution 2803 last November. Türkiye views the initiative as part of broader international efforts to bring lasting peace and stability in Gaza and the region.

Talks also touched on bilateral trade, defense industry cooperation and regional developments, the statement said.