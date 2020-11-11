"We believe a similar step to Karabakh’s quick peace process can be taken in Syria as well," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.
Announcing the establishment of the Turkish, Russian military base in Nagorno-Karabakh, Erdoğan said that the MoU for the joint Turkish-Russian center for the observation and governance of the cease-fire was signed early in the morning.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
