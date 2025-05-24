President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday received Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Istanbul, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Erdoğan and Sharaa held a closed-door meeting at the Dolmabahçe Palace, sources said.

The pair were accompanied by their foreign ministers Hakan Fidan and Asad Hasan Shaibani, Turkish intelligence director Ibrahim Kalın, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Secretary of Turkish Defense Industries Haluk Görgün and other officials.

No further details were immediately available.