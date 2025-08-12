President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he welcomed the progress made in Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul but also expressed hope to see meaningful progress toward a cease-fire in future rounds.

The Turkish Presidency said in a statement that Erdoğan had repeated his offer to host a leaders' meeting between Russia and Ukraine, adding that the formation of working groups on military, humanitarian and political matters would help pave the way for such a meeting.