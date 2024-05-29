President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked Irish and Norwegian leaders for recognizing Palestinian statehood, as he said it would contribute to regional peace and the two-state solution.

The president discussed Türkiye-Ireland relations, and Israel's systematic attacks on Gaza with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, and said Türkiye welcomes Ireland's recognition of the Palestinian state.

In a phone call on Wednesday, Erdoğan told Harris that Ireland's recognition would strengthen efforts for facilitation of peace and justice in the region, as well as a two-state solution.

He also told Harris that it is necessary to take steps that would force Israel to comply with international law and keep the vision of peace alive.

In a separate phone call, the president congratulated Norway's determined stance in recognition of Palestinian statehood in a phone call with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, told him that the decision contributes to sustainable peace, justice and a two-state vision in region.

Ireland, Norway and Spain officially recognized Palestinian statehood on Tuesday.

While some 140 countries have recognized a Palestinian state - more than two-thirds of the United Nations - none of the major Western powers has done so.

Still, the adherence of three European countries to the group represents a victory for Palestinian efforts in the world of public opinion, and will likely put pressure on EU heavyweights France and Germany to rethink their position.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said he's ready to recognize Palestinian statehood as he said it is no longer a taboo in the country.