Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation Saturday, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan thanked Putin for Russia's allocation of five firefighting aircraft and three more helicopters to support Turkey's fight against forest fires across the country, according to a statement.

Putin also wished a speedy recovery to Turkey, the statement said.

Issues that will improve Turkey-Russia relations were also discussed by the two leaders, it added.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry also said 11 air vehicles would be sent to Turkey to fight the forest fires.

At the request of the Turkish government, a total of 11 aircraft will be sent to Turkey to put out the forest fires near residential units and tourist areas, said the ministry in a written statement.

The group of air vehicles belongs to the Russian Defense Ministry and the Emergency Situations Ministry, it also noted.

The country's death toll due to forest fires since Wednesday rose to six.

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli earlier on Saturday noted on Twitter that the country had contained most of the forest fires, saying that efforts were underway to bring the remaining 10 forest fires under control.

The fires in the Manavgat district of Mediterranean Antalya province had affected at least 275 people as of Friday afternoon, according to official data.